Bolton players furious with chairman Ken Anderson over February wages

Bolton players and coaching staff have still not been paid their wages for February

Bolton players are furious with chairman Ken Anderson as their salaries for February have still not been paid.

On Friday, they had received assurances from Anderson that if a club takeover had not taken place by Monday, he would put funds into the club to pay the players and football staff.

The money was expected to hit their bank accounts on Monday but that has not happened.

A statement released from the Bolton squad to Sky Sports News read: "We as a group of players feel extremely let down by Ken Anderson once again.

"We were promised on Friday that our wages and the staff wages would be paid to us by today. Unfortunately that hasn't happened.

"With no idea of when our wages will be paid, our only option is to ask the PFA to take it up with the EFL and start proceedings on our behalf.

"Hopefully the issue gets resolved very soon, so we can all move forward as a group and put all our focus into winning games of football and staying in the league!"

Bolton responded by expressing their disappointment at the players' actions and insisted the outstanding salaries would be paid as a "matter of urgency".

A BWFC spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that the players have taken this course of action; however, we will continue to have ongoing dialogue with them.

"The takeover process is progressing and all parties are working hard to reach a speedy completion. We hope to be able to make a further statement prior to Tuesday evening's game.

"Once finalised, all outstanding salaries will be paid as a matter of urgency."

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson spoke to Sky Sports News on Monday afternoon, confirming the wages still have not been paid. However, he still believed it may happen by the end of the day.

He said: "The lads didn't expect it to be in first thing this morning but like I said on Friday, it does become a talking point when we are once again preparing for what is a huge game for us.

"The communication on Friday was good and there was a lift from us all on the weekend with the result and that communication and we hope the positive news continues to come."

If the wages are not received by the end of the day, Parkinson said: "It won't help. But we've got to be professional and put on another performance.

"The club just needs a stable period and a solid platform to move forward because it's such a great club, fantastic stadium, great training ground and whoever ends up buying the club has got a great project ahead of them."

An EFL spokesperson said: "The EFL has today been informed by the PFA that the playing squad at Bolton Wanderers have not received their February 2019 payments.

"As a result, the EFL has taken the appropriate preventative steps in line with our stated policies in this area and have asked the club for its observations."