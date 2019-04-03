Bolton High Court hearing adjourned until May 8

Bolton's High Court appearance has been adjourned until May 8

Bolton have been granted a further stay of execution by the High Court as the club look to avoid a winding-up order.

The struggling Championship outfit were back in court on Wednesday over an unpaid tax bill but the case has been adjourned until May 8 to allow a proposed sale of the club to proceed.

The club's barrister Hilary Stonefrost told the court: "The prospective purchaser is here."

She added that Bassini, whose controversial tenure at Vicarage Road lasted only 13 months, "has proof of funds".

Mr Bassini declined to comment before he was driven away from the court in a white Rolls-Royce.

Bolton owner Ken Anderson is looking for a buyer for the club

This is the sixth time in the last 18 months that Bolton have faced a winding-up petition. The latest one was issued in February by HMRC over debts of £1.2m.

Bolton's players are still on a 48-hour strike after staff wages were not paid on time for the second month.

Their safety advisory group decided the club could not guarantee the safety of fans at the University of Bolton Stadium and closed the ground for Saturday's game against Ipswich and next Tuesday's visit of Middlesbrough.