Bolton vs Ipswich in doubt over 'IT failure' at stadium

Bolton said engineers will work through the night to fix IT issues

Bolton's home match against Ipswich on Saturday is in doubt due to a "critical failure" of their stadium's IT system.

The Sky Bet Championship club said engineers will be working through the night to resolve this issue and will provide an update at the earliest available opportunity.

Paul Lambert and his Ipswich players departed Suffolk for Bolton at midday on Friday.

The club has also sold around 1,300 tickets for the fixture.

Bolton, currently looking to avoid a winding-up order, had already faced concerns their next home fixtures - against Ipswich and Middlesbrough - were in danger of being postponed over safety fears and were set to be played in a closed University of Bolton Stadium.

But earlier this week the matches were given a go-ahead after a prohibition order was lifted by the Safety Advisory Group.

Members of staff at Bolton have finally been paid their March wages, but the squad and key support personnel are yet to receive their salaries.