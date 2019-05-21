Bolton's non-playing staff to be paid weekly by administrators

Bolton will begin next season in League One with a 12-point deduction

Bolton's administrators will pay non-playing staff on a weekly basis until a new owner has been found - while funds permit.

Administrators were appointed at Bolton earlier this month, with the club owing more than £1m in taxes.

Bolton have been forced to set up a foodbank for non-playing staff, and entering administration means the Trotters - who were relegated from the Championship this season - will begin life in League One on minus-12 points.

A statement from Paul Appleton of David Rubin and Partners, who is one of the administrators at Bolton, has offered hope to the non-playing staff, though, saying: "I understand this has been a period of great uncertainty, which has caused considerable hardship for so many members of staff.

"The loyalty shown has been remarkable and it is clear the football club could not function on a day-to-day basis without the sacrifices they have made.

"On that basis, the Administrators undertake to pay wages and holiday pay to all non-playing staff from the time of our appointment.

"The first payment will be this week with staff receiving a week's pay in arrears and a week in advance. They will then be paid on a weekly basis from the administration until such time as a new owner is found whilst funds permit.

"Unfortunately, we cannot pay any wages outstanding from before the date of our appointment. There will be an update on the position of all football-related employees in the next few days."

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini told Sky Sports News after the club entered administration that he will launch a new bid to purchase the club, after his previous deal with owner Ken Anderson fell through.