Bolton sale can proceed as Laurence Bassini court order is adjourned

The sale of Bolton Wanderers can proceed after a court order blocking a takeover was adjourned.

Former bidder Laurence Bassini was awarded the order preventing the sale of the financially-troubled League One club to proposed new owners Football Ventures on August 8.

The injunction is now between Bassini and a company owned by former Bolton chairman Ken Anderson, called Inner Circle Investments.

The case has been adjourned until Monday, September 2.

More to follow...