Bolton Wanderers News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Bolton sale can proceed as Laurence Bassini court order is adjourned

Last Updated: 14/08/19 4:50pm

The sale of Bolton Wanderers can proceed after a court order blocking a takeover was adjourned.

Former bidder Laurence Bassini was awarded the order preventing the sale of the financially-troubled League One club to proposed new owners Football Ventures on August 8.

The injunction is now between Bassini and a company owned by former Bolton chairman Ken Anderson, called Inner Circle Investments.

The case has been adjourned until Monday, September 2.

More to follow...

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is Back

FREE TO PLAY: £2m jackpot if £2m Players Enter

Trending

©2019 Sky UK