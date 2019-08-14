Bolton sale can proceed as Laurence Bassini court order is adjourned
Last Updated: 14/08/19 4:50pm
The sale of Bolton Wanderers can proceed after a court order blocking a takeover was adjourned.
Former bidder Laurence Bassini was awarded the order preventing the sale of the financially-troubled League One club to proposed new owners Football Ventures on August 8.
The injunction is now between Bassini and a company owned by former Bolton chairman Ken Anderson, called Inner Circle Investments.
The case has been adjourned until Monday, September 2.
More to follow...