Bolton Wanderers: Suspended five-point deduction upheld after EFL challenge

The original suspended five-point penalty and fine imposed on Bolton has been upheld

An appeals panel has upheld the penalty imposed on Bolton over their failure to fulfil fixtures after the EFL had challenged it for being too lenient.

The disciplinary commission ruled in November that Wanderers should face a five-point deduction, suspended for 18 months, plus a fine.

The EFL announced on Tuesday that an arbitration panel had ruled that the original sanction was sufficient.

A statement from the league read: "While disappointed with the verdict, the EFL respects the decision taken.

"Discussions will now continue with EFL clubs to formalise a scale of sporting sanctions for breaches of relevant EFL regulations, relating to non-payment of debts and non-fulfilment of fixtures, in future."

The League One club, who faced major financial issues before the completion of a takeover in August, did not fulfil a Championship fixture against Brentford last season or a League One game against Doncaster at the start of the current campaign.

The original sanction included fines of £20,000 and £50,000 for the non-fulfilment of those matches, with half of the total amount also suspended for 18 months.

Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan said: "We are pleased that this decision brings to an end the uncertainty regarding the original conclusion of the disciplinary commission.

"The case was one of the major legacy issues we inherited at the club and we welcome the opportunity to be able to move forward.

Keith Hill's team are currently bottom of Sky Bet League One

"Our attention can now be completely focused on the pitch as we strive to retain our status in Sky Bet League One.

"We are under no illusions that this will be a difficult task. That's why it is so important to us that the fans, who have been phenomenal so far this season, continue to get behind [manager] Keith [Hill] and the team for the remainder of the campaign."

In November, the EFL had said: "Given the potential for postponements to have a significant impact on competition integrity and following receipt of advice overnight on the reasons provided, the league will appeal the outcome in the strongest possible sense."

Doncaster released their own statement, which read: "We backed the EFL's appeal, believing the decision has the ability to undermine the integrity of the competition, and will now review the panel's findings.

"Everyone at Rovers is glad Bolton survived their financial problems, we wish them well under their new ownership and will work to schedule the fixture which had been cancelled by Bolton back in August."