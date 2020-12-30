Ivan Klasnic's lawyer, Matthias Teichner: "No money in the world can make up for the considerable and permanent damage to my client's health [but]...at least the doctors were now ready to express their regret about the incidents."

Ivan Klasnic: Former Bolton striker awarded £3.6m after legal action over kidney damage while at Werder Bremen

Ivan Klasnic scored 24 goals in 94 games for Bolton between 2009 and 2012

Ivan Klasnic has been awarded more than €4m (£3.6m) in damages after a legal fight lasting more than a decade over serious kidney damage he suffered while at Werder Bremen.

The former Bolton Wanderers striker, who retired in 2013, has already undergone three kidney transplants, most recently in 2017 after falling seriously ill.

Klasnic's legal team argued that his kidneys, which were already weakened, were damaged further by the use of painkillers by the Bundesliga club's doctors.

The 40-year-old had already undergone two transplants before moving to Bolton in 2009 but managed to play three years in the Premier League before his retirement.

Klasnic had previously been awarded €100,000 in damages but lawyers took the case to a higher court.

His lawyer Matthias Teichner said: "No money in the world can make up for the considerable and permanent damage to my client's health [but this is] more suitable to create a feeling of justice.

"At least the doctors were now ready to express their regret about the incidents. In my opinion, this was long overdue."