Bolton Wanderers to remove betting kiosks and end all non-obligated links with gambling organisations

League One Bolton Wanderers to remove betting kiosks from University of Bolton Stadium and not enter any new relationships with gambling companies; only to remain involved with companies they are obliged to by EFL

There will be no more betting kiosks inside the University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers have announced they will be cutting ties with all betting organisations and instead back charities providing support for people with gambling addictions.

The club said in a statement on Thursday that the only gambling-related promotion they would be involved with are those they are contractually obliged to - the EFL is currently sponsored by Sky Bet.

Changes will include the removal of on-site betting provision at the University of Bolton Stadium and they will not enter into any new commercial partnerships or sponsorships with companies representing the gambling industry.

The League One club's chair Sharon Brittan said: "Problem gambling ruins lives and we've taken this stance to show our support for those who are suffering from a betting addiction.

"Latest research shows that there are between 340,000 and 1.4 million adult gambling addicts in the UK and over 60,000 young people aged between 11 and 16 are addicted.

"We as an industry must do more and through our work with Bolton Wanderers in the Community, Bolton Wanderers Football Club will support outreach programmes for those who experience gambling problems."

Bolton chief executive Neil Hart added: "We recognise that some people do want to bet and also that the league has a commercial partnership with a gambling company in place - and we are respectful of this.

"However, we will not take part in any activity to promote gambling outside the existing EFL contractual requirements.

"This means that we will not provide match-day betting kiosks or enter into any new agreements with gambling companies.

"In the spirit of transparency the club does operate a club lottery which allows supporters to take part on a match-by-match or monthly basis with all this fundraising income supporting club-related good causes and supporter engagement projects. We will continue to provide this support for our local community and our amazing supporters.

"As a club which is at the heart of our community, we want to support those who are suffering as a consequence of gambling addiction."