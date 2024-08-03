Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan 'appalled' by scenes of disorder in the UK

Bolton statement amid ongoing violence in the UK read: "As a club, [we] have been appalled by the hatred & gratuitous violence shown across the country. This must never be tolerated or accepted. Let us show that we are stronger when we stand together as one club, one community, one town."

Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan says she is "appalled" by ongoing scenes of disorder in the UK, and urged fans to show they are "one club".

There has been violent disorder across the country, sparked by a knife attack that killed three young girls in Southport on Monday.

Wanderers, whose town has a large Asian community, have released a statement calling for unity among residents and fans.

Posted on X, Brittan said: "Bolton is a town that has been enriched by different communities over many generations and we, as a club, have been appalled by the hatred and gratuitous violence shown across the country. This must never be tolerated or accepted."

"Let us show that we are stronger when we stand together as one club, one community, one town."

It follows a similar statement from Sunderland this weekend, who condemned "shameful" scenes of disorder in the city centre on Friday evening after rioters battled police following a planned protest.

At the time, Northumbria Police said eight people were arrested and three police officers were taken to hospital following the disorder.

In a post on X, Sunderland condemned the violence and said the city "will forever be for all".

The club said: "Tonight's shameful scenes do not represent our culture, our history, or our people.

"Our great city is built on togetherness and acceptance, and Sunderland will forever be for all. We are stronger as one community. Now. Then. Always."

Hundreds of people gathered in Keel Square, many of them draped in England flags, with some members of the crowd chanting in support of far-right activist Tommy Robinson, while others shouted insults about Islam.

Mounted police followed the march, along with officers in vans who battled their way through traffic to keep up.

However, some protesters turned to violence, setting an overturned car on fire, while others targeted a mosque.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show a fire at a city centre police office, which was marked permanently closed on Google Maps and was no longer listed on a police station finder on Northumbria Police's website.

Police in protective gear came under sustained attack as rioters set off fire extinguishers on them on High West Street.

There was also a stand-off between police and protesters outside a mosque on Sunderland's St Mark's Road.

Police in riot gear came under attack with stones and beer cans thrown.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said in a statement: "Anyone involved in the disorder we have seen can expect to be dealt with robustly - and that action has already begun.

"Eight people have so far been arrested for a range of offences, including violent disorder and burglary.

"A full investigation is now under way to identify anyone else responsible.

"I want to make it absolutely clear that the disorder, violence and damage which has occurred will not be tolerated."