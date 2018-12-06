Reading sack Paul Clement after nine months in charge

Paul Clement was appointed in March and helped Reading secure Championship safety last season

Reading have sacked manager Paul Clement after nine months in charge following four Sky Bet Championship games without a win.

The club are currently 21st in the Championship table, having lost 10 of their opening 20 matches and most recently drawing 2-2 at home to Stoke on the weekend.

Clement was appointed in March and helped the club secure safety in the second tier after a challenging season.

A statement on the club's website said: "Following five wins in the first 22 league and cup matches of 2018-19, owners Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai have made the difficult decision that the time is now right to make a change.

"We would like to thank Paul for his hard work during his time as manager of Reading Football Club and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours."

The club said CEO Nigel Howe will "swiftly identify and appoint a new manager who will fit the Reading mould".

Clement is the fourth Championship manager to leave his position this season.

Aston Villa sacked Steve Bruce in October before bringing in Dean Smith from Brentford, while Ipswich dismissed Paul Hurst in the same month.