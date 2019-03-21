Reading receive Nelson Oliveira injury boost

Nelson Oliveira scored three goals in six games for Reading before injury struck

Nelson Oliveira could boost Reading's survival hopes by returning from injury for the final three games of the season, Sky Sports News has learnt.

The Portuguese striker, who joined the Royals on loan from Norwich in January, scored three goals in six games to help lift the club out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

A hamstring injury at Ipswich on March 2 looked to have ended his season prematurely but SSN understands Oliveira has travelled to see a team of Brazilian medics who say he is recovering ahead of schedule.

1:56 Reading picked up a point at Stoke in their last fixture Reading picked up a point at Stoke in their last fixture

The 27-year-old could return in time for Reading's crucial final three games against West Brom, Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

Reading sit one place and one point outside the relegation zone. They face Preston at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.