Reading's team of the decade

Jobi McAnuff spent five seasons with Reading, playing in both the Championship and the Premier League

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Reading fan Simeon Pickup from The Tilehurst End gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Adam Federici

A loyal servant for around a decade until 2015. He was the backbone of our defensively solid 2011/12 title-winning side.

Right-back: Chris Gunter

Mr Consistent. He may not be as flashy as other right-backs but has been a dedicated servant throughout a turbulent few years in Berkshire.

Centre-back: Alex Pearce

The academy graduate was a rock at the back and a deserving winner of 2011/12's Player of the Season award. Even popped up with some important goals.

Centre-back: Liam Moore

A committed defender who has been a key player in recent seasons. We may well have gone down to League One without him.

Left-back: Ian Harte

His defensive experience and set-piece brilliance were key reasons for us getting to the 2011 play-off final and winning the league the following season.

Right-midfield: Jimmy Kebe

A cult icon with his rapid dribbling. He famously took the mickey out of West Ham when he pulled his socks up during a 3-0 home win.

Central midfield: Gylfi Sigurdsson

Only here for 2009/10, but he's the best talent our academy has ever produced. Magnificent creativity and ability on the ball.

Central midfield: Jem Karacan

A real fans' favourite. His commitment and terrier-like attitude summed up the spirit of the 2011/12 title-winning side.

Left-midfield: Jobi McAnuff

Arrived a journeyman winger. Left as Captain Fantastic. His leadership and consistency set an example to others and are still missed.

Striker: Adam Le Fondre

The bargain striker from the lower leagues scored plenty of crucial goals for Reading - he scored twice at Southampton to effectively win the title.

Striker: Shane Long

We paid peanuts for him and he did take time to hit his potential. He came to life in 2011, scoring goals for fun to fire us to the play-off final.