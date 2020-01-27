David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL on Tuesday night? Find out here...

Blackburn vs QPR, Tuesday 7.45pm

Blackburn really struggled over the Christmas period and it's no surprise that downturn in form coincided with losing Bradley Dack to a long-term knee injury. But they have impressed in the last two games, the second of which was a surprise 5-0 thumping of promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday.

Mark Warburton's preparations for this game took a huge blow when Nahki Wells' loan spell in west London was terminated by Burnley, but with the amount of goals they have scored so far this season, I think they could salvage a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7.45pm

This is a very big game for both sides, with the winner certain to move up to third in the table, behind only West Brom and Leeds. Brentford rested numerous first-team players for their FA Cup game with Leicester at the weekend, so will certainly feel refreshed as they look to add to their five wins in the last eight league games.

Another side feeling rejuvenated will be Forest, who, having been knocked out of the FA Cup at the third round, have had an extra three days to prepare. Despite that, I think this will be a comfortable win for the Bees at a packed Griffin Park.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs West Brom, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

The inability to kill off games is really hurting Cardiff, who have drawn four of their last five games, including two in the FA Cup, adding unwanted congestion to their already packed schedule and restricting them to one league win in seven.

There really does seem to be a hint of altitude sickness creeping in for West Brom, too. There's just no consistency and the injury to Grady Diangana in mid-December seems to have had some influence in that. They really need a win here but I am not sure they will get it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Hull vs Huddersfield, Tuesday 7.45pm

Hull undoubtedly still have designs on reaching the play-offs this season having dropped away around this point last season under Nigel Adkins. Grant McCann has done a decent job since arriving in the summer and if he manages to keep Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, he will have as good a chance as any to achieve that.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, just cannot pull themselves away from the relegation picture. They are yet to win their first game of the year but with the quality of the signings Danny Cowley has managed to secure, he will be hoping they will start to generate some momentum very soon.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Millwall, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

It's not just West Brom who are beginning to wobble at the top of the Championship. Leeds coasted through November and the start of December, with seven straight wins putting intense pressure on the Baggies, but had the wind taken out of their sails when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Cardiff and are on the verge of being usurped by the chasing pack.

They welcome a Millwall side who will be full of confidence, not only due to their impressive start under Gary Rowett, but also safe in the knowledge they won the return fixture 2-1 at the start of October. I have a feeling there may be a similar outcome at Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Derby, Tuesday 7.45pm

Luton have not had an easy ride in their first season back in the Championship and it's beginning to take its toll, without a doubt. Morale will have taken a hit after losing five on the spin but we know they have a fighting spirit and they will really need to dig deep from here on in.

As expected, Wayne Rooney's arrival at Pride Park has had a profound effect; including his debut against Barnsley on January 2, the Rams have won three and drawn two, conceding just three times. It's been a much needed boost for Phillip Cocu's team and though I think the unbeaten run will continue here, I feel they may be forced to settled for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Sheffield Wednesday, Tuesday 7.45pm

In spite of their league position, Wigan are not short of self-belief and certainly have not disgraced themselves this term. The 3-2 win at Birmingham was their first win on the road this season, but there's no doubt home form is what Paul Cook will be counting on to rescue the Latics.

Steven Fletcher's knee injury came at the worst time possible for Wednesday, but, save the 5-0 thumping at the hands of Blackburn, they have coped well and remain just a few points off the play-off places so I think they will take something from this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Bristol City, Tuesday 8pm

Is it too late for Reading to make the play-offs? Since taking over in October, Mark Bowen has transformed the Royals from perpetual strugglers to an organised side who have twice held Nottingham Forest and beaten Fulham in the last month.

Bristol City have slipped ever so slightly during that time, after four defeats in five over Christmas and the New Year, but though they are still in with a shout, I think Reading will edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)