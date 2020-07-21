David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship on the final day of the season? Find out here...

The promotion race - West Brom, Brentford or Fulham?

What a let-off that was for West Brom. After slipping up at Huddersfield, they would have been fearing the worst, but then Brentford struggled under the pressure of it all the very next day at Stoke. It was an incredible weekend of drama.

Pressure will play a big part again on Wednesday night, but West Brom could barely have handpicked a better fixture to finish their season. It really is the time where you would always rather be playing against a side with nothing to play for.

Fulham will be hoping both slip up so they can sneak through the door, but I think West Brom and Brentford will both win - sealing promotion for the Baggies.

Prutton predicts: West Brom to win promotion

The play-off race, who will miss out - Nottingham Forest, Cardiff or Swansea?

Nottingham Forest seem to have gone to sleep in the last couple of weeks and, considering where they were not so long ago, should not be in this position on the final day of the season. It will be a huge relief to Sabri Lamouchi and Co that Stoke have already achieved survival, so may be a little more relaxed.

Cardiff have put themselves in a fantastic spot with some brilliant results since the restart, and need just a draw against lowly all-but relegated Hull to guarantee their place in the play-offs.

Swansea need one of the above to slip up and lose - and in the case of Forest for there to be a bit of a goal swing, too - so all they can do is pile the pressure on and see what happens.

Cardiff should win, but things might be difficult for Forest. They should, however, get at least a draw, which will be enough to seal their spot.

Prutton predicts: Nottingham Forest & Cardiff to finish in the play-offs

The relegation race - who will go down?

It gets a little complicated down the bottom! Let's get the easy bits out of the way first. You cannot really see Hull staying up from here, and I think Barnsley will be beaten at Brentford - despite their brilliant effort against Nottingham Forest on Sunday to keep themselves in contention.

I happen to think Wigan will beat Fulham and that will be enough to take them up and just about clear once you have factored in the 12-point deduction.

Wigan are to be deducted 12 points after the games are over on Wednesday night - subject to appeal afterwards

Luton have got decent opponents in Blackburn, but they just need the win that little bit more so I have to back them to scrape a victory at Kenilworth Road.

That leaves Charlton. Of all the times to head to Leeds and Elland Road, this is probably the best. However, we saw on Sunday that Marcelo Bielsa's side are pretty motivated, and they will want to end the season on a high. Even with nothing to play for, I think they will be too good for the Addicks.

Prutton predicts: Charlton, Barnsley & Hull to be relegated

Prutton's Championship predictions (All Wednesday 7.30pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Derby: 1-1 (11/2)

Brentford vs Barnsley: 3-0 (8/1)

Bristol City vs Preston: 2-1 (8/1)

Cardiff vs Hull: 2-0 (6/1)

Leeds vs Charlton: 2-0 (8/1)

Luton vs Blackburn: 1-0 (7/1)

Millwall vs Huddersfield: 2-0 (11/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke: 1-1 (11/2)

Reading vs Swansea: 0-2 (17/2)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough: 1-2 (9/1)

West Brom vs QPR: 2-0 (11/2)

Wigan vs Fulham: 2-1 (17/2)