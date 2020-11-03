David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of games? Find out here...

Birmingham vs Wycombe, Wednesday 7.45pm

Aitor Karanka's reign as Blues boss had got off to a pretty unassuming start, with just one win in the opening seven games, but now they have strung together two in a row and are picking up momentum.

They face a Wycombe side who are also beginning to adjust to the rigours of the division, however. Seven straight defeats made Gareth Ainsworth's men look somewhat out of their depth, but they held Watford and moved to within two points of safety with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. I reckon they'll get another point on the board here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Gillette Soccer Special Wednesday 4th November 7:00pm

Derby vs QPR, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Phillip Cocu's Derby just cannot buy a win at the moment. Bournemouth's Rodrigo Riquelme struck late on to deny the Rams only their second win of the season at the weekend, meaning they remain in the relegation places going into this one.

Having lost a 2-0 lead when Cardiff visited the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last time out, QPR showed real grit to remain in the game and nicked a late three points thanks to Dominic Ball's stunner, which was enough to win any game. Rangers will no doubt have a spring in their step, but I think Derby's wait will end here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Stoke, Wednesday 7pm

It has been a frustrating week for the Hornets, who will probably feel they should have got more than one point from trips to Wycombe and Barnsley, which could have seen them begin to put pressure on leaders Reading, who have now lost their unbeaten start.

Everything is starting to come together for Michael O'Neill at the Bet365 Stadium and his side got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Rotherham, which came courtesy of a James McClean goal. They are within touching distance of the top six and I think they'll edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

N Forest vs Coventry (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Preston (Wed 7pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Luton (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)