Coronavirus: Four Portsmouth players test positive

Andy Cannon is one of four Portsmouth players to have tested positive for coronavirus

Portsmouth have confirmed that Haji Mnoga has become the fourth player at the club to test positive for coronavirus.

The League One side had already announced that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett were self-isolating in line with government advice after testing positive.

All Pompey players and first-team staff were tested on Monday, two weeks after they faced Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

0:27 Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin explains the symptoms of the four players with coronavirus Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin explains the symptoms of the four players with coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus 11 days later.

A Portsmouth statement on Saturday read: "After receiving results from another batch of tests, Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that Haji Mnoga has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Public Health England have been notified.

"This follows the earlier news that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett also tested positive for the virus.

Thank you for people’s concerns I’m feeling good now but self isolating so not to spread anything, if anyone’s come into contact with me over last couple of weeks be careful who you are around, stay safe 👍🏻 https://t.co/zdjOcIQoWp — Sean Raggett (@SeanRaggett) March 21, 2020

"The four players are currently self-isolating in accordance with government guidelines and we send our best wishes to all of them.

"The club are now waiting for the results of 10 more tests and we, once again, urge everyone to follow the advice issued by the government."