Coronavirus: Portsmouth's James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett test positive

"All three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm - showing mild or no symptoms," Portsmouth chief executive says

Last Updated: 21/03/20 10:43am

Andy Cannon is one of three Portsmouth players to have tested positive for coronavirus
Portsmouth players James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett have tested positive for coronavirus.

The three players are now self-isolating in line with government advice.

All Portsmouth players and first-team staff were tested on Monday, two weeks after they faced Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus 11 days later.

Portsmouth had received around half of the results by Friday night which confirmed that Bolton, Cannon and Raggett had all contracted the virus.

The club's chief executive Mark Catlin said: "I received the news last night (Friday) and immediately spoke to Kenny (Jackett) and head physio Bobby Bacic. Kenny and I then spoke to all three players.

"Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it.

"All three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm - showing mild or no symptoms - and are looking forward to overcoming it as quickly as possible.

"We once again urge everyone to follow the current government guidelines."

Portsmouth say they have also notified Public Health England.

Players and staff attended the training ground earlier in the week to be tested but have since been given a home training schedule.

