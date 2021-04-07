Women's FA Cup: Portsmouth Women removed from competition for fielding ineligible player against Cheltenham

Portsmouth Women have been removed from this season's Women's FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player against Cheltenham Town Ladies in their second-round tie on April 4.

As a result, the tie has been awarded to Cheltenham Town and no further action will be taken against Portsmouth.

Portsmouth had won the tie 2-0 and were scheduled to play Gillingham in the third round but Cheltenham will now take their place.

