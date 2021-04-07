Women's FA Cup: Portsmouth Women removed from competition for fielding ineligible player against Cheltenham

Portsmouth Women removed from Women's FA Cup for fielding ineligible player against Cheltenham in second-round tie; Cheltenham will take their place and go on to play Gillingham in round three; Portsmouth had won initial game 2-0

Wednesday 7 April 2021 10:49, UK

Flag bearing the club crest and logo of Portsmouth FC at Fratton Park (PA Images)
Image: Portsmouth Women have been removed from the Women's FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player

Portsmouth Women have been removed from this season's Women's FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player against Cheltenham Town Ladies in their second-round tie on April 4.

As a result, the tie has been awarded to Cheltenham Town and no further action will be taken against Portsmouth.

Portsmouth had won the tie 2-0 and were scheduled to play Gillingham in the third round but Cheltenham will now take their place.

WSL live on Sky Sports from 2021/22 season

Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021.

As one of the most competitive leagues, with some of the most famous names and teams in the world, the WSL will be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings.

Also See:

Trending

The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season and further strengthens the broadcaster's commitment to women's sport.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports