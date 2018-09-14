WATCH: Tottenham Ryder Cup challenge - Harry Kane v Christian Eriksen

4:44 Spurs' Ryder Cup challenge Spurs' Ryder Cup challenge

With the start of the Ryder Cup less than two weeks away, how better to get in the mood than a putting competition?

Tottenham quartet Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen and Ben Davies took to the greens with Sky Sports to see who could hold their nerve and sink the all-important putts.

With the absence of any Americans, it was Team England - Kane and Dier - against Team Europe - Eriksen and Davies - and there was plenty of joking and gamesmanship between the pairs.

All four Tottenham players will be on a more familiar surface this Saturday when they host Liverpool live on Sky Sports.

The Reds are the current Premier League leaders, having won four games from four, while Spurs will be looking to bounce back from defeat at Watford in their last match.

"It's a massive game," says Kane. "They have had a great start to the season winning all their games and we are coming off the back of a defeat which we want to put right.

"We did well at home against them last year so hopefully we can do similar this time."

Tottenham thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley last season before drawing 2-2 at Anfield in February.

Eriksen said: "We played a very strong game against them at home which gave us confidence going into other games. They are mostly the same team and so we are, so it will probably be a similar game. We are looking forward to the game."

Davies added: "We put in two good performances against them last season. Even away we felt like we played well and gave them a good game. It will be tough but it's one we are looking forward to."

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see how Kane and Dier fared against Eriksen and Davies on the greens.