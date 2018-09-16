Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane will play for Spurs against Inter Milan in Champions League

Harry Kane has scored just twice for Spurs this season

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says it would be "crazy" to consider leaving Harry Kane out of his side to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Kane has scored two goals in five Premier League games for Spurs this season but has looked lacklustre since his Golden Boot heroics with England at the World Cup in Russia.

But despite his early season struggles, Pochettino insists his star striker is not fatigued and will soon hit top form.

"I think we would be crazy to think different. Yes," Pochettino said when asked about the possibility of leaving Kane out against Inter at the San Siro.

"I don't know what you expect from me, or what you think my ­answer should be.

"He's one of the best strikers in the world. I don't care that he wasn't great [on Saturday]. He's ­going to score goals and he's going to perform in the way we want and we expect. No problem."

Kane struggles to get the better of Liverpool's Joe Gomez

Pochettino also insisted he has "trust in the squad", despite no new players arriving at the club over the summer to boost his options, with many of his key players having featured heavily in the World Cup.

"It's not a problem. Of course there is a challenge with nine ­players involved until the end of the World Cup, but I'm not going to complain," he added.

"We provided them with a good rest, 21 days, and they started a few days before the competition started at Newcastle United.

"We knew that it was a massive challenge for us. When you win, you win. When you lose, yes of course you need to talk about different things, but I'm not worried.

"We are going to win a lot of games. We have trust in the squad. Of course we need to improve, but we're in a very good way."