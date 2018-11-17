Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino spotted watching Barcelona's next generation

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been pictured watching Barcelona’s B team play against Cornella on Saturday.

Pochettino, who resides in Barcelona when he is not in England, was snapped in the stands at the Mini Estadi, which is adjacent to the Nou Camp, by the club's media team.

📷 Mauricio Pochettino, entrenador del Tottenham Hotspur, present avui a la llotja del Miniestadi #BarçaBCornella pic.twitter.com/Fl6Oy6DGp1 — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) November 17, 2018

After his side beat Crystal Palace prior to the international break, Pochettino said he and his coaching staff Jesus Perez and Toni Jimenez would be heading to Barcelona for a conference on behalf of the Catalan Football Federation.

"We are going to talk about football," he said. "The Catalan Federation asked us to go there and talk with the Catalan coaches, and I think it is a great opportunity to share, and explain how the Premier League is and Tottenham."

Spanish media have speculated on whether Pochettino was at the Barca B game to personally scout players.

Tottenham have previously been keen on Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig.

Sky Sports News understands Spurs have previously been interested in bringing Barcelona youth players to England, such as midfielder Riqui Puig, who came on as a 75th-minute substitute as Barca B won 2-1.

Pochettino is thought to prefer to personally watch his transfer targets. In 2016 he was pictured at Republic of Ireland's friendly against Netherlands, where he scouted Vincent Janssen prior to the club signing the striker from AZ Alkmaar.

Tottenham did not sign a single player in the summer transfer window after failing to land Jack Grealish, but Pochettino has suggested they will be more active in the New Year.

"We need, as a club, in January to try to refresh the squad to move the club on," he recently said.

Spurs need to sign players with homegrown status however, having submitted a Premier League squad of 24 players this term instead of 25 because they fell one short of the eight-player homegrown requirement.