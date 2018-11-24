Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's attitude mattered most in win over Chelsea

0:38 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side can still do better despite beating Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side can still do better despite beating Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs' attitude in big games is improving after their convincing 3-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Having lost at home to Manchester City and Liverpool in recent weeks, Spurs never looked like suffering a repeat against their London rivals, flying out of the box and taking a two-goal lead inside the opening 16 minutes.

Pochettino rejected the suggestion that their win, which moves Spurs third in the table, was their best performance of the season, but said his players' mindsets had come up trumps - and conceded they had not done so in the past.

"When you win it looks like the plan was the best from the manager, but for me it was about the attitude that a lot of times we have missed in many important games," he said.

"To compete in this way the tactic or the system are not important, because the attitude and the win is fantastic. Now the challenge for us is to keep that level of competition and to try and increase it because we have talent.

"The most important thing is the three points that puts us in a good position in the table. We need to have that at some point for the future. We are going to have in a few days a final [against Inter] and then play against Arsenal, but with this attitude all is possible.

"The performance was good but I don't believe it was the best performance."