Harry Winks says Arsenal vs Tottenham has come at 'perfect' time

Harry Winks says Tottenham's current form makes it the 'perfect' time to play Arsenal

Harry Winks believes Sunday's north London derby has come at a "perfect" time for Tottenham.

Spurs head to Arsenal for the game, live on Sky Sports Premier League, on the back of a 3-1 win over Chelsea and 1-0 win against Inter Milan to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages alive.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live on

Midfielder Winks says while the game against the Gunners will be a "battle", Spurs' form - six successive victories in all competitions - means their confidence is high.

"It is going to be another difficult game, so we have to get right and physically prepared for it, because it is going to be another battle," the England international said.

"It is a game the fans want to win and one that we want to win. Three games in a week is going to be tough, but confidence is high.

"Of course they are beatable. The form we are in right now, it is probably the perfect time to go there.

1:49 Hugo Lloris says Sunday’s North London derby against Arsenal is 'more than a game' for Tottenham Hugo Lloris says Sunday’s North London derby against Arsenal is 'more than a game' for Tottenham

"It is going to be a good game."

Tottenham are set for a busy December with seven Premier League fixtures alongside their final Champions League group-stage clash at Barcelona, and they will face Arsenal again in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

With their congested fixture list, the return of defender Jan Vertonghen after missing the last 10 games is timely.

The Belgium defender, who could have capped his comeback with a goal against Inter, is one Spurs player who does not mind their busy schedule.

"When you are injured you realise how blessed you are when you are fit and I prefer it this way than to be sitting on the touchline for a couple of weeks," he said.

Jan Vertonghen (right) made his return from injury against Inter Milan

"I am looking forward to the time which is coming. We always do well in December and hopefully we can keep it going."

Get Sky Sports Premier League to see a massive derby day. Find out more here.