Unai Emery says Tottenham better than Arsenal ahead of north London derby

Tottenham are three points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table and won 1-0 in their last meeting in February

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery admits Tottenham are the better side ahead of Sunday's north London derby, live on Sky Sports.

The Gunners had not finished below Spurs in the Premier League for 23 years, but Mauricio Pochettino's arrival upset the natural order in north London with Tottenham finishing above Arsenal in the past two seasons.

Emery is braced for a tough battle against Spurs, led by his "very good friend" Pochettino, but anticipates the Emirates crowd will give his side an extra edge.

"At the moment, Tottenham is better than us in the table and better than us last year but in history Arsenal is better at other moments than Tottenham," said Emery.

"I think we are going to live with two (sets of) supporters and I think it will be a very good atmosphere.

"The first match is in our stadium and with our supporters and we want on Sunday to give them the best performance and can give them our energy and our things on the pitch to help them push us."

Emery takes charge of his first north London derby on Sunday, but is confident he has the know-how to cope with the occasion.

"The Seville derby is very, very passionate," the former Sevilla coach said.

"I lived different derbies like Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao, like CSKA Moscow vs Spartak, PSG vs Olympique Marseille.

"Sevilla vs Betis is with the passion because they are two teams with very big and passionate supporters and here in England I think I am going to live Sunday the first derby and think it is similar with the passion.

"Sometimes in the history, Sevilla is better and sometimes Betis are better. I think here it is the same."