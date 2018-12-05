Mauricio Pochettino understands low Wembley attendance

2:27 Mauricio Pochettino hailed Hugo Lloris as man of the match, conceding that his side gave away too many chances in their win over Southampton. Mauricio Pochettino hailed Hugo Lloris as man of the match, conceding that his side gave away too many chances in their win over Southampton.

Mauricio Pochettino had sympathy for Tottenham fans after just 33,102 turned up at Wembley for the win over Southampton.

Tottenham moved up to third in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over the Saints, who had new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl watching on from the stands.

However, Wembley was half empty as the recorded attendance was the lowest registered for a Spurs home game at their temporary ground.

Pochettino had sympathy for the fans that decided to stay at home, pointing towards the derby defeat to Arsenal on Super Sunday as a key reason.

"We can't ask any more from our fans - it's a difficult evening for players and the fans," he said.

"We need to find our own motivation in this type of game. After a defeat against Arsenal you can understand the disappointment of the fans and to come to Wembley is so tough. I hope in the future we can provide a better performance and make our fans happy.

"The fans will come to share the happiness with us. To come to Wembley was tough."

Those that did travel to Wembley saw a Spurs team in ruthless mood as Harry Kane (9), Lucas Moura (51) and Son Heung-min (55) took advantage of some poor defending by their opposition.

It wasn't a perfect performance though as Pochettino admitted goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was the man-of-the-match after a string of impressive saves.

"It was an important three points," he said.

"It was a tough evening - it's not easy to play after the week we've had. It was so tough for us in all aspects. I'm so happy as it's put us in a very good positon in the table.

"It was a strange game - we conceded more chances than in the last 30 minutes than we did in 90 minutes against Arsenal. We dropped our concentration, which is dangerous with so much time to play.

"Lloris was man of the match - as he saved a few in an unbelievable action. We can't afford to do that. But I understand it was difficult to play after the three emotional games in the last week - it's not easy to feel fresh in your legs or mind.

"But we have 33 points and are third in the table - it's a fantastic Premier League season."