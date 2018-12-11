2:01 Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham achieved what was deemed 'mission impossible' Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham achieved what was deemed 'mission impossible'

Mauricio Pochettino hailed Tottenham's qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League as achieving "mission impossible".

Lucas Moura scored five minutes from time as Tottenham drew 1-1 with Barcelona at the Nou Camp to match Inter Milan's result and reach the knockout stages as runners-up in Group B.

Pochettino's side qualify for the knockout stages despite taking just one point from their first three games after suffering defeats against Inter Milan and Barcelona and taking a point in their away tie with PSV Eindhoven.

Erik Lamela leads Tottenham's celebrations at full-time

"I remember after the result in Eindhoven, no one believed in us," said Pochettino.

"It was a mission impossible - but we are here. We are on the next station. It's a massive achievement for the club.

"We are so happy for our fans. It's a massive boost for the club and to have the chance to play the next round in our new stadium is a massive motivation for us.

Toby Alderweireld (right) and Harry Winks celebrate Spurs' draw

"I am relaxed and staying calm. I don't think too much about personal achievement or personal goals - of course it's important for the club and players, we are so happy but for me, it's always about the win. We will enjoy it a little bit but we are going to prepare for our next game - it will be another battle."

Pochettino singled out Moussa Sissoko for praise after the midfielder filled in a right-back for the majority of the second-half when Kyle Walker-Peters was substituted.

Danny Rose was a key component in Tottenham's victory

Sissoko was signed from Newcastle in August 2016 for £30m but was out in the wilderness during the early stages of his Tottenham career. However, he is now a pivotal figure in Spurs' midfield for Pochettino.

"I am so happy because from the day that he signed two-and-a-half years ago, he struggled to adapt at the club, in the way we wanted to play," he said.

"But in the same way I am so proud of him because he showed that he is a great person, a great man, and that he is a great professional.

"Then the quality that he has, he gave 200 per cent every single game, sometimes better than others, sometimes good, sometimes not so good.

"But we can describe him as an honest person and honest player, and that is a massive thing for a player that needs to play for their team. The commitment is fantastic."