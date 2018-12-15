Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham 'fully deserved' late win over Burnley

3:44 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side got what they deserved after they grabbed a late winner in their 1-0 win over Burnley Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side got what they deserved after they grabbed a late winner in their 1-0 win over Burnley

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham "fully deserved" their 1-0 victory over Burnley, which came thanks to a 91st-minute winner from Christian Eriksen.

The win proved to be Pochettino's 100th in the Premier League as Spurs manager, and few will have been as hard-earned as this one at Wembley on Saturday.

Burnley frustrated Spurs and reduced the hosts to two shots on target after 90 minutes, but Eriksen's heroics in the first minute of stoppage time ensured they remain five points behind leaders Manchester City.

100 - Mauricio Pochettino has won his 100th Premier League game as Spurs manager in his 169th game - 10 games quicker than it took Arsene Wenger to reach the figure at Arsenal. Centurion. #TOTBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2018

Pochettino said it was a just reward for his Spurs side, who capped off a fine week after reaching the Champions League last 16 with a draw at Barcelona on Tuesday.

"We fully deserved the victory. Sometimes you don't get the reward, but we did everything to win," Pochettino said.

"If you work hard, have patience, and try and try, you get the reward. I'm so happy for the three very important points after qualifying in the Champions League. It's a massive week for us."

On Burnley's defensive tactics, Pochettino added: "Sometimes you accept football is like this, it's not easy, it was a very difficult afternoon. It was a tough opening and they did everything to try and stop us.

"They didn't have a shot on target. They came here to try and stop us, with a draw they would have been happy.

"Football is about 90 plus injury time, and if you believe and keep pushing, you can be rewarded. These type of victories are so important."

Meanwhile, Pochettino handed a full league debut to 18-year-old midfielder Oliver Skipp, one of five changes from the side that drew at the Nou Camp.

Oliver Skipp, 18, made his full Premier League debut at Wembley

Skipp played 75 minutes at Wembley, producing one key pass, a passing accuracy of 85.2 per cent, while he also retrieved possession six times for the hosts.

"He was fantastic," said Pochettino. "He plays so well and was very comfortable on the pitch. He showed what he has been showing in the past few months on the training ground.

"He fully deserved the debut and I'm very happy for him, his family, for everyone, because it's one more to add to this squad. Another young player through the academy, which is so important for all the staff."