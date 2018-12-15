Tottenham's Oliver Skipp impresses on full Premier League debut

Tottenham's Oliver Skipp made his full Premier League debut against Burnley

England youth international Oliver Skipp made his full Tottenham debut against Burnley. But how did the 18-year-old get on - and did he stake a claim for a regular place in the team?

"He's going to show he deserves to be involved in the first team of Tottenham," Mauricio Pochettino said of Oliver Skipp ahead of the 18-year-old's full debut for Spurs. The teenager didn't let his manager down.

Sitting in a deep central midfield role in front of the Tottenham backline, Skipp shuttled the ball from defenders to attackers, spread the play with cross-field passes out to Kieran Trippier and showed his eye for a through ball with a smart pass through the lines for Erik Lamela to fire at goal.

Skipp completed 46 of his 54 passes

There was a tough tackle on Jack Cork - and one in return from Ashley Westwood - as Skipp dealt with the physical challenge of this Burnley side, but his strengths lie in the distribution department and, despite the soaked surface at the national stadium, he looked after possession well for dominant Tottenham.

Skipp completed 46 of his 54 passes and only misplaced three passes in the Burnley half, with a style similar to that of fellow academy graduate Harry Winks.

Skipp was fantastic. He plays so well and was very comfortable on the pitch. Mauricio Pochettino on Oliver Skipp's debut

Pochettino was impressed. "He was fantastic, he plays so well and was very comfortable on the pitch," said the Spurs boss. "He showed what he has been showing in the past few months on the training ground.

"He fully deserved the debut and I'm very happy for him, his family, for everyone, because it's one more to add to this squad. Another young player through the academy, which is so important for all the staff."

Skipp has been one of the most highly-rated youngsters at the club for some time and was given his first chance to impress in the pre-season tour of the United States in the summer, where he had run-outs against Roma and Barcelona before playing 90 minutes against AC Milan.

Skipp glanced a first-half header wide

"He was waiting, he was working hard," said Pochettino ahead of kick-off and Skipp looked well prepared for his bow on Saturday, striding out behind captain Harry Kane and producing a calm, assured performance in the centre of the park in difficult conditions.

Young gun 18 years old - youngest player to start a PL game for Spurs since Gareth Bale in October 2007

With Spurs in search of a winner against a determined Burnley, Skipp was withdrawn on 75 minutes for Heung-min Son and was watching on from the dugout when Christian Eriksen grabbed the last-gasp winner.

Skipp impressed in the centre of the park

But by that point he had shown himself to be more than comfortable on the Premier League stage and could be an important asset to Pochettino as the games stack up over the coming weeks and months.