Top 10 Premier League stars of 2018: Tottenham's Harry Kane

Tottenham’s Harry Kane is fourth in our countdown of the standout Premier League players of 2018.

The England captain led the country to the last four of the World Cup in Russia and became the first Englishman since Gary Lineker to win the tournament's Golden Boot.

In a Tottenham shirt, the goals continued to flow as Kane's consistency continues to put him in the very top bracket of the game's finest forwards.

What do the stats say?

No outfield player has made more Premier League appearances than Kane in 2018 and as long as he is on the pitch the Tottenham striker will score goals.

Nobody has had more shots than Kane in the calendar year and only Mohamed Salah has scored more goals than his tally of 21.

Harry Kane's 2018 PL stats Appearances: 35

Goals: 21

Assists: 4

Shots: 121

This was the year in which he brought up his 100th Premier League goal with the stoppage-time equaliser against Salah's Liverpool in February.

And, at the World Cup, Kane scored six goals with his hat-trick against Panama being the first by an Englishman at the tournament since Lineker in 1986.

What were his highlights?

There was plenty of drama in Tottenham's 2-2 at Liverpool when Kane saw a penalty saved before making up for it with his late equaliser from the spot. That showed his character.

The following week against Arsenal he continued his brilliant record against Spurs' great rivals by scoring the only goal of the game at Wembley.

The World Cup was a career highlight and, despite his heavy workload, Kane has continued to find the net this season - scoring a Premier League goal in August for the first time.

He scored with his head in a memorable 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford and has netted in 4-2 defeats to Barcelona and Arsenal since then. Win, lose or draw, the goals keep coming.

What's the pundit verdict?

"At the moment, maybe in terms of his all-round game, he is not as sharp as in the past," Matt Le Tissier tells Sky Sports. "In terms of goals scored, and in terms of importance to his team, he is still right up there, coming off the back of a good World Cup.

"I have been majorly impressed with him for years now. It is so difficult to score that volume of goals year in year out, but he never gets bored of scoring goals."