Tottenham extend Jan Vertonghen's contract until 2020
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 18/12/18 4:45pm
Tottenham have activated a year-long extension option on Jan Vertonghen's contract to keep him at the club until 2020.
The Belgium international centre-back, who is currently injured, is also keen to discuss a new longer-term deal in the future.
Vertonghen has made 264 appearances joining Tottenham from Ajax in 2012, playing under Andre Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood and Mauricio Pochettino.
He sustained a thigh injury against Barcelona last week and is not expected to return to training until January.
He recently told the London Evening Standard: "I've got a year and a half left and then we'll see. The way I feel now, I've got at least four to five good years left in the tank.
"There are no talks [with the club], but that's something to discuss. At the moment I feel great at Tottenham. It's a club with unbelievable potential - not just the players but everything around it. Everyone wants to be part of it."
Spurs have a number of players whose contracts are still expiring in the summer, including Mousa Dembele, Fernando Llorente and Michel Vorm.
Vertonghen's centre-back partner Toby Alderweireld's deal is also up in June 2019 but it also contains a year-long extension option, albeit with the caveat that he can leave for a fee of £25m for a limited period in the summer.
Vertonghen was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year last season and recently became Belgium's most-capped player.