Mauricio Pochettino hopes Dele Alli bottle-thrower will be found

Mauricio Pochettino hopes the culprit that threw the bottle at Dele Alli will be caught

Mauricio Pochettino was thankful Dele Alli was not injured by a bottle thrown onto the pitch during Tottenham's win at Arsenal - but the Spurs boss hopes the supporter who threw it will be held responsible.

England international Alli was struck on the head by a plastic bottle thrown from the hone end shortly after doubling Tottenham's lead at the Emirates.

"It's lucky it wasn't a big issue," Spurs boss Pochettino told his post-match press conference.

"When we play a derby, always we hate each other in a good way, but that looks like a bad way when you want to damage some people or an opponent.

"I cannot talk in general because it was one stupid person made a mistake. I respect the Arsenal fans and the professionals at Arsenal like I respect our fans. For one we cannot talk about everyone.

"I hope that Arsenal take some responsibility with the people and can identify them. It wasn't a problem but it could have been big issue."

Heung-min Son fired Spurs into a first-half before Alli wrapped up what was only the visitors' second win away to their fierce rivals since 1993.

The victory set up a two-legged semi-final with London rivals Chelsea, with the winner taking on either Manchester City or Burton Albion in the showpiece event at Wembley on February 24.

"It will be very difficult, a difficult game and another London derby," Pochettino told Sky Sports after learning Tottenham's semi-final fate.

"It will be our fourth, we started against Watford, then West Ham, then Arsenal and now Chelsea. We'll see - it'll be tough, but we are excited because we won here today, to be in a semi-final is fantastic for us.

"I am very pleased to qualify. That's the most important thing, we tried to play well, the performance is always important for us but to win the game is the most important thing.

"Keeping a clean sheet after Barcelona, after a very busy period, is very good for us.

"Arsenal are a great team who had has some advantages because they can rest players when they played the last two games in the Europa League. But for us the level of our fitness was excellent today."