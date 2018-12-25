Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Eriksen's Tottenham future is 'dynamic'

2:59 Highlights from Tottenham's 6-2 win over Everton in the Premier League. Highlights from Tottenham's 6-2 win over Everton in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham would like to keep Christian Eriksen for the long term but admits that the player's situation is "dynamic".

The Danish playmaker produced a typically outstanding display - including a great goal from 20 yards - as Tottenham thrashed Everton 6-2 on Sunday.

Eriksen's contract expires at the end of next season and he continues to be linked with possible moves to some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Asked if he thought a new deal could be agreed with Eriksen, Pochettino said: "Football is so dynamic. It changes every day, every season.

"It depends not only on your decision, but it is always a player's decision.

"Now is a moment to enjoy our present.

"Of course, it is a person that the club wants for the future, but now we need to be focused - a player like him is focused and tries to deliver a great performance in the way that we need.

"A decision is going to happen at the end of the season or [maybe] a decision will happen in the next few days, in January.

"Football is so dynamic - it is decision, decision, decision.

"I hope we are going to take the best decision for the club and hope the player can take the best decision for them and for the club - it is about negotiation and many things that happen.

"Football is so dynamic, always you need to move on."

The win at Goodison Park continued a superb season for Spurs, who are third in the Premier League and six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Pochettino's squad welcome Bournemouth on Boxing Day and the Argentine said: "Remember, I told you in the first press conference after the World Cup, it was going to be the most difficult season for us.

"We are in a very good position - the last 16 of the Champions League, the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, third in the table - when many things were negative and when the circumstances were not the best to start the season.

Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs will need to maintain their focus against Bournemouth on Boxing Day

"We fight a lot, all together, and we are doing a fantastic job, but now we have to prepare for the game against Bournemouth - because it is going to be a tough game.

"The competition does not wait for you, what happens a few minutes before does not count, and you need to show again your quality - and that you are ready again to compete for a competition which, for me, is the toughest in the world."