Paul Gascoigne declares himself ready for Spurs legends stadium test game

Paul Gascoigne won the 1991 FA Cup during his four years at Tottenham

Paul Gascoigne has shared a video revealing that he's "ready" for his appearance for the Spurs Legends team at Tottenham's new stadium on Saturday.

The former England midfielder, 51, is set to partake in the match against an Inter Milan XI, despite Spurs having yet to officially confirm his appearance.

Gascoigne, who scored 33 goals in 122 appearances for Tottenham during the late 1980s and early 1990s, shared a video via his Twitter account of him running on Wednesday morning.

Nice morning run 🏃‍♂️ , just gym & 9 side tonight ready for the big game Saturday xxxx LOVE GAZZA xxxx pic.twitter.com/hH6kLqCeq6 — Paul Gascoigne (@Paul_Gascoigne8) March 27, 2019

"Nice morning run," Gascoigne wrote.

"Just gym & 9 side tonight ready for the big game Saturday xxxx LOVE GAZZA xxxx."

In the video, Gascoigne adds: "I'm ready for the match, get it on."

Saturday's match will be the second of two test events required before Tottenham can play in their new stadium, after the club's U18 side hosted Southampton's youth team on Sunday.

Gascoigne revealed last week that former Spurs captain Gary Mabbutt, who will manage the legends side against 'Inter Forever', has picked him to play.

Tottenham's U18 side hosted Southampton U18s at the first of two test events at the club's new stadium

The club have confirmed a raft of names for the event, including Jurgen Klinsmann, Robbie Keane, Rafael van der Vaart and Dimitar Berbatov.

If the test event is successful, Spurs will play their first game in the stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday April 3, before hosting Manchester City in their Champions League quarterfinal the following week.