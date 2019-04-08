Heung-Min Son says Danny Rose has not spoken to Tottenham team-mates about racist abuse

Danny Rose has yet to speak to his Tottenham team-mates about suffering racist abuse, according to Heung-Min Son.

Rose was one of a number of England players who were racially abused while playing in Montenegro last month.

The Tottenham defender subsequently said he could not wait to leave football because he is frustrated at the way authorities handle cases of racism.

Son, who revealed he also has seen racism since coming to England, says the club are ready to support Rose if he decides to talk to them about it.

"We are not talking about these things because sometimes you ask the players, maybe they don't want to talk about it and it's better sometimes," Son said ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

"If Danny comes to us of course we try to help but as players, as humans, you should try to protect yourself.

"You know, racism we are talking abut a few times, and I've seen racism as well since I've been playing in England.

"I think the best reaction is don't react with anything. That is the best way. We are playing football as a human. It doesn't matter which country you come from, which person you are. It doesn't matter.

"We are playing football. That is the important thing. You protect the players who receive racism and fight it all together."

In January, Tottenham investigated allegations Son was racially abused during Spurs' defeat to Manchester United at Wembley.