Tottenham Hotspur News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

UEFA awaits referee's match report before investigating Tottenham pitch invader

Last Updated: 10/04/19 9:57am

Tottenham manage Mauricio Pochettino confronts a pitch invader on Tuesday evening
Tottenham manage Mauricio Pochettino confronts a pitch invader on Tuesday evening

UEFA will wait for the referee's match report before deciding whether to launch an investigation into the pitch invader during Tottenham's 1-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday. 

A man dressed all in black took to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch and confronted Fabian Delph before being escorted away by a steward.

Also See:

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino took to the field to try and intervene, while referee Bjorn Kuipers prevented Christian Eriksen from getting involved.

Tottenham could face disciplinary action for failing to keep supporters from entering the field of play, should UEFA decide to investigate.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK