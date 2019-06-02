Tottenham condemn 'blatant antisemitism' from former MP George Galloway

George Galloway is a former Labour and Respect Party MP

Tottenham have condemned comments from former MP George Galloway, accusing him of "blatant antisemitism" over a tweet sent in the aftermath of the Champions League final.

The club reacted to a post from Galloway which congratulated Liverpool on their win but also expressed relief that there were "no Israel flags on the cup".

Congratulations to the great people of #Liverpool to the memory of the socialist miner #BillShankley to the fallen #96 to those who fought for justice for them and to the Liverpool dockers. No #Israël flags on the Cup! — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 1, 2019

The tweet from Galloway said: "Congratulations to the great people of Liverpool to the memory of the socialist miner BillShankley to the fallen 96 to those who fought for justice for them and to the Liverpool dockers. No Israel flags on the Cup!"

Tottenham gave the following statement to Sky Sports News on Sunday: "It's astounding in this day and age to read such blatant antisemitism published on a social platform by someone who is still afforded air time on a radio station on which he has previously broken broadcast impartiality rules."

Galloway then revealed in a tweet on Monday morning that he had been "sacked" as a Talk Radio host.

A spokesperson for Talk Radio confirmed Galloway's weekly show "Unleashed" has been cancelled with "immediate effect".

The station said in a statement that it is a "fair and balanced news provider" that "does not tolerate antisemitic views".

Galloway vowed that "the mother of all talkshows" will "not be silenced", adding "see you in court" and "long live Palestine".

The 64-year-old first became an MP in 1987 representing the Labour Party in the constituency of Glasgow Hillhead, later Glasgow Kelvin. He was expelled from the party in 2003 and joined the Respect Party, serving as MP for Bethnal Green and Bow (2005 to 2010) and then Bradford West (2012 to 2015).

Sky Sports News are awaiting further comment from Galloway.