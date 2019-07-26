Paulo Dybala to Tottenham hinges on Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose departures

Tottenham transfer target Paulo Dybala is rated at around £80m by Juventus

Tottenham's potential move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala hinges on the futures of Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose, Sky Sports News understands.

Spurs are huge admirers of the Argentina striker and enquired about him earlier in the window while negotiations with Real Madrid over Eriksen were simultaneously ongoing.

But Eriksen looks set to stay in North London after Real boss Zinedine Zidane indicated a preference to try and sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba over the Dane, who could still ultimately sign a new Spurs contract.

A deal for Dybala to join Tottenham has therefore been described as "unlikely" at this stage, but Juve are understood to have an interest in Rose, who has been made available by Tottenham this summer.

Should Juve decide to press ahead with a £25m deal for the England left-back, Spurs may look to negotiate a lower fee for Dybala - rated at around £80m - as part of the deal.

Christian Eriksen could yet sign a new Spurs contract, while Danny Rose has been made available

Dybala, 25, is currently considering his Juventus future during an extended break following the Copa America, where he played alongside Spurs defender Juan Foyth and transfer target Giovani Lo Celso for Argentina.

Tottenham remain interested in a deal to sign Real Betis midfielder Lo Celso, especially if an option for Eriksen materialises before the end of the window but, with less than two weeks to go, that looks no closer to happening.

Giovani Lo Celso signed a permanent deal with Real Betis at the end of last season after impressing on loan from PSG

After selling Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid, Spurs are understood to be happy with their options at right-back, with Serge Aurier still at the club and Mauricio Pochettino keen to give chances to Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Centre-back Toby Alderweireld also looks set to stay after the £25m release clause in his contract expired on Thursday, with Pochettino set to decide between him, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier as his centre-back options this coming season.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.