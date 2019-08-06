Tottenham Hotspur News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Erik Lamela says Tottenham Hotspur are 'motivated' for new Premier League season

Last Updated: 06/08/19 7:57am

Erik Lamela has scored two goals in pre-season for Tottenham
Erik Lamela has scored two goals in pre-season for Tottenham

Erik Lamela says his Tottenham team-mates are motivated for the start of the new season.

Spurs have had to pick themselves up after the disappointment of their last competitive match, a 2-0 Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

Lamela believes a good pre-season has got the squad ready for another campaign in England and Europe.

Tottenham vs A Villa

August 10, 2019, 5:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

He told Tottenham's official website: "We know what to do. I think the team is ready and the players are motivated for the start of the season. I believe we can have a very good season.

"It's important to start well and the players are motivated to start well. We're ready.

"[Aston] Villa will be a difficult game. They will try to do well. We will try to get the three points and we now work hard to prepare for the game."

Also See:

Lamela, who scored two goals in five matches in pre-season, could start for Spurs in their opening match with Dele Alli (injured) and Heung-min Son (suspended) both absent.

Tottenham begin their Premier League season away to Aston Villa on Saturday at 5pm live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK