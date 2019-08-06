Erik Lamela says Tottenham Hotspur are 'motivated' for new Premier League season

Erik Lamela has scored two goals in pre-season for Tottenham

Erik Lamela says his Tottenham team-mates are motivated for the start of the new season.

Spurs have had to pick themselves up after the disappointment of their last competitive match, a 2-0 Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

Lamela believes a good pre-season has got the squad ready for another campaign in England and Europe.

He told Tottenham's official website: "We know what to do. I think the team is ready and the players are motivated for the start of the season. I believe we can have a very good season.

"It's important to start well and the players are motivated to start well. We're ready.

"[Aston] Villa will be a difficult game. They will try to do well. We will try to get the three points and we now work hard to prepare for the game."

Lamela, who scored two goals in five matches in pre-season, could start for Spurs in their opening match with Dele Alli (injured) and Heung-min Son (suspended) both absent.

Tottenham begin their Premier League season away to Aston Villa on Saturday at 5pm live on Sky Sports Premier League.