Mauricio Pochettino says his Tottenham side will not be settled until European window closes

Mauricio Pochettino admits his Tottenham squad is less "settled" than he had hoped due to the transfer window still being open across Europe.

Even though the English transfer window has closed, leagues around Europe can still come in for Premier League talent, with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen reportedly still on Real Madrid's radar.

Spurs face Manchester City, Newcastle and Arsenal live on Sky before the deadline on September 2, and Pochettino is hopeful there will not be "too many changes" to his squad.

"We will see what happens, we change every season in our minds and team," Pochettino said.

"Until 2nd September it is difficult to tell you if it is going to be the best group of players.

"The team is not settled how I expected it to be and we are still working towards the finish of 2nd September. From that moment we will have a big conversation with the squad and settle the principles.

"You know more than me that things can happen it is not in my hands that something can happen or won't happen. That is why we need to wait until 2nd September to hope that there won't be too many changes or problems for us."

Eriksen proved pivotal in Spurs' opening-weekend win over Aston Villa, coming off the bench to inspire his side to a 3-1 comeback victory.

The Dane has just one year left on his contract, meaning he could leave for free at the end of the season, but Pochettino insists the playmaker is still part of his plans.

Asked if Eriksen will start against City, Pochettino said: "We will see. There are only 11 players who can start. I am happy with the last week with how he is doing, his performance in training [has been good]. We still have one training session and I will decide the starting XI.

"No [contract situation does not affect decision]. For me it is the same between a player who has one year on his contract and one who has five years, the section is not for the length of the contract it is for the performance.

"After five years you all (media) should know to avoid this question, because you know I will take the decision based only on performance, and not personal situation with the club.

"My point is to help all the players, to support all the players until they decide with the club to go a different way with their career, and to show respect to all. Sometimes it is difficult to understand outside of football or this club that respect means respect."

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday, September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

