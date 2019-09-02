Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender's absence down to tactics not fitness

Jan Vertonghen made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham against Arsenal on Sunday

Jan Vertonghen says he has been fit for selection since the start of the season and his wait for a Tottenham return was down to Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical reasons.

The Belgium international made his first appearance of the season in the north London derby at Arsenal on Sunday, after he missed the opening three games amid suggestions the defender was not fit enough after the summer break.

Pochettino insisted he had not fallen out with Vertonghen, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, after his absence from the matches against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle.

"I'm very, very happy to be back," Vertonghen said after the 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

"[Pochettino] said before the first game against Villa it was a tactical decision and I respect that decision.

"I came back fit. I played in every pre-season game and I didn't miss a session.

"Like the manager explained, it was a tactical decision and we players have to accept his decisions."

Vertonghen, who has made 286 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since he joined from Ajax in 2012, rued the team's failure to capitalise on their 2-0 lead against Arsenal, which left them ninth in the Premier League with five points.

"It is a massive game for everyone and for myself as well to get back in rhythm, and it's a shame we couldn't win it," added Vertonghen.

"I'm experienced and fit enough to get back into the rhythm and it was just the goal before half-time that gave them the spirit to get back in the game.

"If we just killed the first half and go into the dressing room with that good feeling it's a different game."