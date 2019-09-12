Serge Aurier questions the competition for his place as Tottenham's right-back

Serge Aurier is confident of his position at Spurs

Serge Aurier has questioned the strength of competition for his place as Tottenham's right-back despite almost leaving the club in the summer.

The Ivory Coast defender says he wanted out of Spurs and was of interest to a number of clubs including Inter Milan, but a move away did not materialise.

Aurier has not played for the club yet this season and boss Mauricio Pochettino has a plethora of possibilities in that position when everybody is fit - despite selling Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid.

Youngsters Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters are seen as options, while there is also Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and, more recently, centre-back Davinson Sanchez.

But speaking to French-African broadcaster Bal des Productions, Aurier said: "What competition? There isn't any.

"I'd simply decided to leave [this summer], which was normal for me. Many things were taken into consideration. In the end, I wasn't able to leave.

"It proves the club trust me on a lot of points. We'll see how the season pans out, but for now, I'm here, the transfer window is shut and we need to concentrate on the campaign ahead."

Tottenham return to Premier League action at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, having won just one of their opening four games, drawing twice and losing at home to Newcastle.