Tottenham's Hugo Lloris taken off injured after blunder

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is carried off against Brighton

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was taken off on a stretcher with an arm injury after his error gave Brighton the lead on Saturday.

Lloris spilled a Pascal Gross cross at the feet of Neal Maupay who tapped in to give Brighton the lead at the Amex after just three minutes.

The France captain landed awkwardly on his left arm, stayed down for around five minutes and was given oxygen as he was stretchered off to an ovation from the AmEx Stadium.

He was then carried onto an ambulance outside the stadium and taken to hospital.

Lloris was injured as Brighton scored

The mistake was Lloris' second in as many weeks after gifting Southampton's Danny Ings an equaliser last weekend, as well as conceding seven goals against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.