Tottenham player ratings: Harry Kane shines on all counts

Tottenham recorded their biggest-ever Champions League win

Five-star Tottenham returned to form against Red Star Belgrade, but who were the biggest contributors to a wonderful night for Mauricio Pochettino's men?

Tottenham won for only the second time in a month to finally pick up their first victory in the Champions League since their last-gasp thriller in Ajax last season. Spurs did it in some style as they recorded their biggest-ever winning margin in this competition.

Paulo Gazzaniga - 7

Had little to deal with but held on well to one Mateo Garcia shot after half-time, and with the few hairy moments that Tottenham did have, he never looked in danger of being beaten.

Serge Aurier - 7

Serge Aurier's four key passes were the most of anyone on the pitch

Got down the right-hand side well and ended up with a hand in two goals, helping to make Heung-Min Son's first and being provider for Erik Lamela's goal after half-time too. Rarely troubled defensively by Rajiv van la Parra.

Davinson Sanchez - 7

Looked a little raw at times, and on occasion found the physical presence of Tomane difficult do deal with, but even then he never found himself too exposed and mopped up well when needed. Passing generally consistent too, and attempted more than any other Spurs player.

Jan Vertonghen - 6

Got himself into trouble after half-time attempting to dribble out of his own box, and had Gazzaniga to thank for bailing him out with a smart save. Little else to worry himself with on a relatively quiet night otherwise.

Ben Davies - 7

Slightly less effective than Aurier on the other side, and at times found Garcia and Marko Gobeljic difficult customers to deal with, but they offered a lot more than Red Star's pair on the other flank. Improved after half-time with some smart build-up play as he grew in confidence.

Moussa Sissoko - 7

A disciplined performance from the often bustling midfielder, happy to sit deeper alongside Tanguy Ndombele but also typically solid in possession too. Won back the ball more than anyone else in a quieter attacking performance than we've seen from him at times. Did the dirty work well.

Tanguy Ndombele - 8

Tanguy Ndombele made more passes in the opposing half than anyone else

Looked like he's really settling in during a performance with the kind of energy and quality which has been symbolic of Spurs under Pochettino. Always wanted the ball and used it well, providing a smart assist for Son's second and an inch-perfect one for Kane's too.

Erik Lamela - 9

Could have had a hat-trick on another day, but this was one of his best performances in some time for Spurs and had a hand in three goals, making two and scoring one. Drifted in well off the right and his decision making in the final third was on form - his shooting boots less so.

Dele Alli - 8

Alli's pressing in the attacking third saw him win back possession six times

Hasn't had things much his own way recently but maybe that lucky goal on Saturday spurred him into life, because he was at it from the off and covered more ground than anyone else on the pitch before half-time. Pressed from the front and was involved in several moments of lovely build-up play, including what should have been an assist for Lamela after half-time.

Heung-Min Son - 9

Led Spurs' bright start with a set of twinkle toes dancing through the Red Star defence early on, leaving them terrified to get anywhere near him. Kept it up, scoring two smartly taken goals, and leaving defenders chasing shadows at will. Centre-back Milos Degenek will not miss him.

Harry Kane - 9

Harry Kane netted his third and fourth Champions League goals of the season

As impressive from deep as in front of goal, which was saying something considering he found himself on the scoresheet twice. Showed the most adept array of passing on the field, often dropping deep to begin attacks as well as getting on the end of them. Two smart goals, almost the match-ball but still a man of the match worthy performance from the skipper.

Substitutes

Eric Dier - 6

Slotted into the heart of midfield well, and came close to a goal but stabbed Kane's delivery wide from close-range.

Juan Foyth - 6

Had very little to do at the back in the 14 minutes he was on.

Giovani Lo Celso - 6

Got a bright welcome after nearly two months out. Showed some bright touches bringing Spurs forward and not as rusty as he could have been.

Red Star ratings

Borjan (5), Gobelijic (5), Degenek (4), Milunovic (5), Rodic (5), Vulic (5), Canas (5), Garcia (5), Marin (4), Van la Parra (6), Tomane (5).



Subs: Petrovic (5), Pavkov (5), Vukanovic (n/a).