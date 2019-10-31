Tottenham ban fans who sold tickets on to Red Star Belgrade supporters

Red Star Belgrade fans managed to enter the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite a ban from UEFA

Tottenham have handed indefinite bans to 48 supporters who sold tickets on to Red Star Belgrade fans for last week's Champions League match.

The Serbian side were banned from selling tickets to their fans for the fixture after being found guilty of racism in the qualifying round, but a large number made their way into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The club launched a full investigation and found almost 50 One Hotspur members purchased multiple tickets and illegally sold them on.

Around 200 Red Star supporters made it into the ground and congregated in the North Stand, making themselves heard with chanting before being segregated from home fans by stewards.

UEFA's disciplinary panel is still deciding whether to take any action against either club.

Tottenham recorded a comprehensive 5-0 win over Red Star to move second in Group B in the Champions League.