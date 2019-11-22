Jose Mourinho says Ed Woodward text him congratulations for Tottenham job

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United's Edward Woodward text to congratulate him on being appointed Tottenham head coach.

The United executive vice-chairman sacked Mourinho from the manager's position at Old Trafford 11 months ago after they fell 19 points behind then Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But Mourinho says Woodward is one of a number of former Old Trafford colleagues to have been in touch to give him best wishes in his new role.

"I received messages from everybody, everywhere (from my former clubs)," he told Sky Sports News.

"Maybe I get the opportunity to apologise for not answering 500 of them that I couldn't answer. I have 700 but only had time to answer 200.

"But it was curious to see, from my last club, so many people showing me that respect, empathy and feeling. It was nice.

"All of them were special. The first one was from (United managing director) Richard Arnold. The third, fourth or fifth was Ed Woodward. And they were my bosses."

Mourinho and Woodward were considered to have a good relationship throughout the Portuguese's reign at Old Trafford and he believes he will have a similar pact with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

"Yes I think we will get on well," he said. "He explained me the vision for the club and I embraced that. It was one of the most important reasons I accepted. So when I did that, it's a very good start."