Harry Kane says Jose Mourinho can end Tottenham's 11-year trophy drought

Harry Kane marked Jose Mourinho's first game as Tottenham manager with a goal

Harry Kane believes Jose Mourinho can make the difference for Tottenham and help them end their 11-year trophy drought.

An eventful week at Spurs saw Mauricio Pochettino fired and replaced 12 hours later by Mourinho.

Mourinho, back in the game after 11 months out, then led his new club to a 3-2 win at West Ham on Saturday lunchtime - their first Premier League away win since January 20.

4:34 The Sunday Supplement panel discuss whether Jose Mourinho will change his methods after taking over as head coach at Tottenham The Sunday Supplement panel discuss whether Jose Mourinho will change his methods after taking over as head coach at Tottenham

For all the brilliant work Pochettino did in making Spurs one of the best sides in England, his five-and-a-half-year stint ended without any silverware, despite two finals and three semi-finals.

Kane has never been quiet about his desire to win trophies at Spurs and he is hoping that Mourinho - a man with a plethora of titles to his name - can help him achieve his goals.

"The gaffer's won at every club he's gone to - there's no hiding away from that," Kane said.

"He wants to win. He's a proven winner. I've made it clear that I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies.

Jose Mourinho has won 22 major trophies during his managerial career

"I've made it clear I want to win them here and it's a big year for us.

"Realistically we look at the Champions League and the FA Cup this season to try and do that, so we'll see how that goes and then from my point of view I'll keep doing what I'm doing, keep fighting for this club on the pitch.

"You could say that (Mourinho could make the difference) because of his reputation.

"It's been three days so, until we build that relationship and see how things get on over the next two or three months, we won't really know.

"But we all want to win. We wanted to win when Mauricio was here, we want to win the same now the gaffer's here.

"But of course when someone's got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team.

2:11 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he was very happy for his players after their 3-2 Premier League win at West Ham in his first game in charge Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he was very happy for his players after their 3-2 Premier League win at West Ham in his first game in charge

"It's almost a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully the players can thrive on that."

Kane spent 'couple of hours' at Poch's house

Kane was a staunch supporter of Pochettino, crediting him with making him into one of the top strikers in the world.

He revealed how he went to the Argentine's house after not being given the chance to say goodbye at the club's training facility.

Kane says he spent a 'couple of hours' at Pochettino's house on Wednesday

"It's a week I've never really had in my career before," he said.

"It was a big shock on Tuesday night for everyone, the players included, and then it was a quick turnaround.

"All of a sudden we've got a new manager, one of the best managers there's been in the game, so automatically you have to turn your head towards that and focus on the game.

"I've been to see him (Pochettino). I went round to his house and caught up with him the next day.