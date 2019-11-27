Jan Vertonghen still keen to discuss new Tottenham deal after Jose Mourinho's arrival

Jan Vertonghen remains keen to discuss a new contract with Tottenham following the arrival of Jose Mourinho as head coach, Sky Sports News understands.

The Belgium centre-back's current deal expires next summer and he will be free to speak to foreign clubs in January as thing stand.

Vertonghen, who has been of interest to Roma and Bayer Leverkusen, was also open to holding talks over an extension under previous manager Mauricio Pochettino - and he was told he was not for sale in the summer.

But Sky Sports News understands that formal discussions have yet to take place between chairman Daniel Levy and Vertonghen's representatives.

Jan Vertonghen returned to training this week after injury and was on the bench for Tuesday's win over Olympiakos.

The 32-year-old was back on the bench for Tuesday night's Champions League win over Olympiakos, after missing Mourinho's opening Premier League win at West Ham through injury.

Vertonghen is one of Spurs' longest-serving and most experienced players, having made 294 appearances since joining from Ajax for around £10m in 2012.

But he remains one of three senior players whose futures are uncertain along with Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen, whose current deals also expire in June 2020.