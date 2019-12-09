Heung-Min Son: Police, Tottenham and Burnley investigating alleged racial abuse by 13-year-old

Heung-min Son scored in Tottenham's win over Burnley

Tottenham and Burnley are investigating alleged racial abuse aimed at Heung-Min Son by a 13-year-old spectator on Saturday.

Burnley say the spectator was ejected from the stadium following an alleged racist gesture.

The teenager, who was accompanied by a guardian, is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police, with the assistance of Lancashire Police and both clubs.

Burnley say they will be contacting the 13-year-old and his family, with a view to an enforced educational programme, run in conjunction with anti-racism charity Kick It Out and Burnley FC in the Community, the official charity of the Premier League team.

In a statement, Burnley said: "Burnley Football Club would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind.

"We will continue to work with the authorities to help eradicate the growing problem of discrimination within football, and we urge all our supporters to report any such issues, in the strictest confidence, via our dedicated matchday 'Respect' text service, on 66777, or the Kick It Out App."

The incident came as Son scored a goal-of-the-season contender as Tottenham hammered Burnley 5-0.