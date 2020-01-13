Gedson Fernandes completes Tottenham medical ahead of 18-month loan deal from Benfica

Gedson Fernandes has passed his medical at Tottenham

Gedson Fernandes has completed his medical with Tottenham ahead of an 18-month loan deal from Benfica.

A formal announcement on his move is expected in the next 24 hours.

Benfica agreed deals with Tottenham and West Ham but Fernandes has opted to sign for Spurs, who are managed by fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

Spurs will have an option to buy Fernandes for 65m euros (£56m), after Benfica accepted a higher loan fee for the 21-year-old.

Personal terms between the player and club are not expected to be a problem.

Tottenham want to sign a midfielder following the injury to Moussa Sissoko, who has been sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Chelsea have also been interested in signing Fernandes and offered an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy for £55m, provided the player features in at least half of the games during the loan spell.

Fernandes' release clause is £102m but Benfica have conceded they will not get close to that figure for a player who is out of favour and is reported to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

