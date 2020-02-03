Dele Alli: No hard feelings towards Raheem Sterling for late challenge

Dele Alli was on the end of a late tackle from England team-mate Raheem Sterling in Tottenham's win over Manchester City

Dele Alli says he has no hard feelings towards Raheem Sterling for his late challenge in Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Sterling received a yellow card from referee Mike Dean for a challenge that was subsequently checked by VAR, with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho describing it as a clear red card after the game.

Alli and Sterling, good friends off the pitch, spoke for a while after the game and the Tottenham midfielder confirmed to Sky Sports News that the incident had been discussed.

"I haven't had a proper look back at it, it's for the referee and VAR to make the decision, they didn't give the red card so there's not a lot I can do," said Alli.

Sterling and Alli are good friends off the pitch

"We had a chat about it. He wasn't in the best of moods because they lost and he's a winner but we hadn't seen each other in a while.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Manchester City in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Manchester City in the Premier League

"He's a good friend of mine and I know he would never have done it intentionally. It's football and them sort of things happen.

"It's nothing intentional, he's not a player like that."